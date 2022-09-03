Golden-girl Okutoyi lands in new York for US Open

Wimbledon junior doubles champion Angella Okutoyi has arrived in New York ready for the US Open Junior Championships slated for September 4-10.

Newly-crowned J1 Repentigny doubles champion touched down a few minutes after 6pm EAT. She is expected to find out her first round opponent later on Saturday when the draw is held.

The 2018 Kenya Open champion, who is playing her last Grand Slam as a junior player, won the J1 Repentigny doubles title with her partner Malwina Rowinska against Ella Seidel (Germany)/Amelia Waligora (Belgium).

Okutoyi, who lifted the Africa Under-18 crown last year, said the victory in doubles in Repentigny was motivating because it improved her confidence ahead of the US Open juniors.

Okutoyi got a first round bye in the singles tournament in Repentigny before unseeded Ela Nala Milic from Slovenia defeated her 7-6(4), 6-4 in the second round.

Tennis Kenya Secretary General Alice Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani leaves for New York on Saturday night courtesy of Kenya Airways support and is expected.