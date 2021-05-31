French Open chief 'sorry and sad' over Osaka withdrawal

Paris

French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton admitted Monday he "was sorry and sad" that Naomi Osaka had decided to withdraw from Roland Garros.

"We are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland Garros is unfortunate," said Moretton.

The 23-year-old Japanese star was fined $15,000 on Sunday and threatened with disqualification after she refused to carry out a mandatory news conference following her first round win.

Osaka said she had decided against taking part in any media activity to safeguard her mental health.

Moretton had said on the eve of the tournament that Osaka's decision not to attend mandatory press conferences was a "phenomenal error".

"We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery," Moretton added as he read out a prepared statement without taking questions.

"We look forward to having Naomi in our tournament next year.