Four for Osaka: How Naomi won her Grand Slams

Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy after defeating Jennifer Brady of the US in their women's singles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 23-year-old became the first women's player to win her first four Grand Slam finals since Monica Seles in 1991.

Melbourne, Australia

