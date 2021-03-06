For Okutoyi: 62 players feature in fundraising tournament

Angela Okutoyi and Roselinda Asumwa

Kenya's tennis top seed Angela Okutoyi (left) and sister Roselinda Asumwa relax at their home in Loreto Convent, Nairobi on February 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Roselida Asumwa and the Kenya Davis Cup team led by captain Ismael Changawa participated in the fundraising tournament.
  • Nduku, said the federation was working on making conditions for both Okutoyi and other upcoming players as favourable as possible.

Dozens of elite tennis players gathered at the Public service club in Nairobi  yesterday to help raise funds for Kenya’s top female player Angela Okutoyi.

