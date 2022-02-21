Djokovic triumphs in first match since Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship round of 32 match in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on February 21, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Karim Sahib| AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 34-year-old's hopes of winning a 10th Australian Open, and 21st Grand Slam title, in Melbourne last month were shattered when he had his visa cancelled, was detained and then deported for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates 

