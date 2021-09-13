Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia to win the Men's Singles final match on Day Fourteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Matthew Stockman | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With hecklers in the crowd, Medvedev double faulted on championship point and again, then netted a forehand to surrender a break that kept Djokovic in the match.
  • "It was not easy," Medvedev said.
  • Serving again for the match at 5-4, Medvedev double-faulted on his second match point but finally got over the line on his third chance with a service winner after two hours and 16 minutes.

New York

