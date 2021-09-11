Djokovic to play for Grand Slam against Medvedev in US Open final

Novak Djokovic celebrates

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point to defeat Alexander Zverev of Germany during their Men’s Singles semi-final match on Day 12 of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Top-ranked Djokovic outlasted the German fourth seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach Sunday's championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Russian second seed Medvedev
  • Djokovic seeks his fourth career US Open title and his 21st overall Slam crown, which would lift him one above the all-time record he shares with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, both absent with injuries
  • Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up, defeated Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to reach his third career Slam final

New York

