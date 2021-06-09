Djokovic, Nadal to meet in French Open semi-final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles quarter-final match on Day 11 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tournament in Paris on June 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Earlier, Nadal, the 13-time champion, beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to make the semi-finals for the 14th time.
  • With Djokovic's match extending beyond the national 11pm curfew, play was halted for around 20 minutes at 3-2 in the fourth set so that 5,000 fans could be funnelled out of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Paris

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Underdogs dare Gor, Leopards in FKF Cup semis

  2. Rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba laid to rest

  3. AK hold anti-doping seminar in Eldoret

  4. Suns rout Nuggets as Sixers roll over Hawks

  5. 'Life goes on, it's just tennis,' says Nadal after French Open reign ends

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.