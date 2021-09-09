Djokovic moves two shy of Slam with Zverev next at US Open

Novak Djokovic celebrates

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their Men's Singles quarter-final match on Day Ten of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Elsa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Top-ranked Djokovic stretched his Grand Slam win streak to 26 matches by eliminating sixth seed Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a rematch of July's Wimbledon final
  • The world number one booked a semi-final date Friday against Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, who beat Djokovic in the semi-finals in Tokyo
  • German fourth seed Zverev, last year's US Open runner-up, reached his fourth career Slam semi-final by eliminating South Africa's 46th-ranked Lloyd Harris 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-4

New York

