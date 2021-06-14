Djokovic, Federer, Nadal: Who's the greatest of them all?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses The Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) as he celebrates after winning against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the end of their men's final match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open in Paris on June 13, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat| AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Now Djokovic is just one Slam away from the record of 20 jointly-held by Nadal and Roger Federer.
  • "We have to start talking about the greatest of all time," former world number one Mats Wilander told Eurosport.

Paris

