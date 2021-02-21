Dominant Djokovic clinches ninth Australian Open title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 21, 2021.

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Djokovic demolished the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian's unbeaten run at 20 matches
  • Rarely has a player been so dominant at a single tournament with the Serb's record-extending ninth title moving him past Federer's eight at Wimbledon but still a long way behind the 13 Nadal has won at Roland Garros
  • The win reinforced Djokovic's status as world number one, where he will mark his 311th week when the new rankings come out on Monday, surpassing Federer's record of 310


Melbourne, Australia

