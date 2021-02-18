Djokovic beats Karatsev to reach Australian Open final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Russia's Aslan Karatsev in their men's singles semi-final match

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Russia's Aslan Karatsev in their men's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Brandon Malone | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 33-year-old Serb, showing no ill-effects from an abdomen injury sustained in the third round, overwhelmed the 114th-ranked Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his 28th Grand Slam final
  • Moving sharper than he has since he was injured while playing Taylor Fritz, Djokovic lifted his intensity in his best performance of the tournament
  • Karatsev wouldn't go away, almost wiping away Djokovic's advantage before the eight-time champion held serve in a see-sawing 10th game and celebrated with gusto


Melbourne, Australia

