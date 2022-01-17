Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Djokovic back home in Serbia after Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic

This screen grab from AFPTV shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic (centre) as he disembarks from his plane at the airport in Dubai on January 17, 2022, after losing a legal battle on January 16 in Australia to stay and play in the Australian Open tennis tournament over his coronavirus vaccination status.
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Djokovic's chances of playing in the next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, were thrown into doubt Monday when government sources told AFP that any athlete who wished to compete in France will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
  • The ministry said a new vaccine pass, approved by parliament on Sunday, "applies to everyone, to volunteers and to elite sportspeople, including those coming from abroad, until further notice."

Belgrade

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.