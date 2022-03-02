Djokovic announces split from long-time coach Vajda

Marian Vajda

This file photo taken on November 14, 2012 shows Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (left) cheering with his coach Marian Vajda during a Classic exhibition match in Bratislava. Novak Djokovic has split from his long-time coach Marian Vajda.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He had not been seen as part of Djokovic's back-room team in Melbourne before the Serbian player was deported in a visa row over his Covid vaccination status.
  • "During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today," said Vajda.

Paris

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.