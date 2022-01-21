Defending champion Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka reacts

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts as she plays against Amanda Anisimova of the US during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2022.

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion, seeded 13, won the first set on Margaret Court Arena but the nerveless Anisimova saved two match points in the third to pull off a huge 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) upset
  • Osaka wasted little time getting on top of world number 60 Anisimova, breaking her immediately and then worked two break points on the American's second serve, but failed to convert
  • Both players had chances in a tense third set with neither giving an inch until Osaka worked two match points at 5-4

Melbourne

