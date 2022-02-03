CS Amina pledges gov't support for trailblazing Okutoyi

CS Amina Mohamed and Angela Okutoyi

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb Amina Mohamed (left) gifts tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 03, 2022 when the CS hosted Okutoyi in her office.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okutoyi made history on January 25 when she became the first Kenyan player to go past the second round of the Australian Open juniors’ championships
  • Mohammed added that plans to build a high performance training center for tennis players at Kasarani Stadium are underway
  • The 18-year-old Okutoyi, who is a debuting in the Grand Slam events, is set to leave for Egypt in a week’s time to compete in the all-women’s 15k tournaments in Sharm Elsheikh from February 14-March 6

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has assured Tennis Kenya that the ministry will fully support Kenya’s tennis top seed Angela Okutoyi as she prepares to feature in the three remaining Grand slam tournaments (French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) this year.

