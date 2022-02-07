Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial

Peng Shuai

This file photo taken on October 2, 2017 shows Peng Shuai of China serving during her women's singles match against Shelby Rogers of the US at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing.

Photo credit: Greg Barker | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 36-year-old added that she was the one who deleted her allegation from Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform.
  • It was widely suspected that the country's strict internet censors, sensitive about any criticism of the ruling Communist Party, had removed it.

Beijing

