Billie Jean King's Eye Coach ball striking tennis programme launched in Kisumu

The Billie Jean King's Eye Coach Ball Striking PE tennis programme has been introduced in Kisumu.

The project initiated by US-based company, Billie Jean King's Eye Coach LLC, which was launched at Dr Robert Ouko Primary School in Kisumu County over the weekend, attracted 200 children aged 4-12 years old.

Shining Hope Organisation founder Collins Agwanda said the launch of the programme in Kenya is a new dawn in the development of tennis in Africa.

"Through our initiative, Africa Professional Tennis Association (APTA), Victoria Sports, Elora Group and our 501 c3 charity, FoH-USA, we plan to roll out the programme across 24 counties in Kenya before moving to the East African region and finally Africa," Agwanda told Nation.Africa.

Victoria Tennis Academy founder Collins Agwanda trains children using The Billie Jean King's Eye Coach LLC at Dr Robert Ouko Primary School in Kisumu on November 14, 2021. Photo credit: Pool

He said the programme does not rival national and continental tennis federations. He expressed his willingness to work with other federations, tennis charity organisations and clubs across Africa to develop tennis.

"We hope to see players from Africa participate in major grand slams, Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) & Women Tennis Association (WTA) and other International Tennis Federation events," said Agwanda.

Billie Jean King's Eye Coach LLC team, Lenny and Peter said they have done pilot programmes across 20 states in the US with positive results.

Billie Jean King's Eye Coach is a new tennis device that aims to improve eye coordination and contact during training. The device doesn't require use of a tennis court hence its flexibility to be used both indoors and outdoors.

Kericho, Elgeyo/Marakwet, Murang'a, Siaya, Busia, Migori, Vihiga, Kisii, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Murang'a, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Mombasa, Taita-Taveta, Machakos, Makueni, Garisa, Isiolo, Mandera, Turkana, Narok and Bomet are some of the counties that will benefit from the programme.