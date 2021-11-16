Billie Jean King's Eye Coach ball striking tennis programme launched in Kisumu

Tennis

Victoria Tennis Academy founder Collins Agwanda trains children using The Billie Jean King's Eye Coach LLC at Dr Robert Ouko Primary School in Kisumu on November 14, 2021.  

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

The Billie Jean King's Eye Coach Ball Striking PE tennis programme has been introduced in Kisumu.  

