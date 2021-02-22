Beyond the Big Three: Djokovic sets sights on Williams, Court

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 21, 2021.

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • And Djokovic, dubbed the "king of Melbourne" by Medvedev, had a warning for the generation coming up behind the Big Three.
  • "Roger, Rafa, myself are still there for a reason," he said. "We don't want to hand it to them and we don't want to allow them to win Slams. 
  • "I think that's something that is very clear. Whether you communicate that message or not, we are definitely sending that vibe out there."

Melbourne

