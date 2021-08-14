Benin douse Kenya’s Davis Cup dreams

Kenya’s hopes of reaching the 2022 World Group 2 play-offs were shattered Saturday after they lost 2-1 to Benin in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup Africa Group 3 tournament held at the Smash Sporting Club in Cairo, Egypt.

Top seed Ismael Changawa registered Kenya’s only win after beating Delmas N’tcha in two close sets. In Kenya’s second rubber, Ibrahim Kibet was outclassed by Alexis Klegou, losing to equal the score to 1-1 before the decisive doubles rubber. Later, the duo of Kibet and Changawa lost to N’tcha and Klegou to seal their fate.

“No match is ever easy at the Davis Cup and Benin definitely brought their A game. However, the loss does not mean we didn’t do our best. We might have been challenged in some areas like the speed of returning swings but we are still thankful for the experience and how we have also improved our skills and techniques. We now have to get back into proper training and focus on the next competition,” said non-playing captain Francis Rogoi in a telephone interview from Cairo.

Twenty-five-year old Changawa started off Team Kenya’s hunt for play-offs glory showing off his prowess on the outdoor clay courts by thrashing N’tcha in two close sets of 6-4, 7-6(3). The second set seemed tough for the Kenyan star who won by three points in a tie break contest against his opponent, 21.

In Kenya’s second rubber, Kibet suffered at the hands of 32-year-old Klegou losing 7-5, 6-4, struggling to keep up with his rival’s serves and speed on the court.

Finally, Kenya was locked out in the doubles where Benin’s Klegou and N’tcha eliminated the duo of Changawa and Kibet, beating them in two straight sets of 6-3, 6-3.

Kenya had been placed in Group “B” alongside Ghana, Rwanda and Mozambique in the seven-team contest that kicked off on August 11. Egypt, Algeria and Benin were in Group “A”.

With the loss, Kenya remains in the Davis Cup Africa Group 3 level and will try their luck again next year while Benin advance to the 2022 World Group playoffs.

Meanwhile in Group “A”, Egypt secured their ticket to next year’s play-offs after thrashing Mozambique 3-0 in the semifinals played at the same venue.

Group “B’s” Rwanda and Ghana and Group “A’s” Algeria have been relegated to Davis Cup Africa Group 4 level.

In 2019, Kenya managed to storm the 2020 World Group play-offs alongside Tunisia in the semi-finals when the tournament was held at the Nairobi Club. However, they were eliminated by Indonesia in the play-offs during their best-of-five matches and lost the opportunity to play at the Euro/Africa Group 2 tournament.