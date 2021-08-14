Benin douse Kenya’s Davis Cup dreams

Ismael Changawa

Ismael Changawa plays his forehand to his opponent Ibrahim Kibet during Tennis Kenya Senior Challenge series final at Nairobi Club on December 1, 2020.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tennis National team will attempt again to earn Group 2 promotion at next year’s tournament
  • In Kenya’s second rubber, Ibrahim Kibet was outclassed by Alexis Klegou, losing to equal the score to 1-1 before the decisive doubles rubber
  • Spirited pair of Changawa and Kibet falls 2-1 against Group 3 West African rivals in Cairo

Kenya’s hopes of reaching the 2022 World Group 2 play-offs were shattered Saturday after they lost 2-1 to Benin in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup Africa Group 3 tournament held at the Smash Sporting Club in Cairo, Egypt. 

