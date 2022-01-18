Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Australian Open organisers 'deeply regret' impact of Djokovic saga

Novak Djokovic

This screen grab from AFPTV shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic (centre) as he disembarks from his plane at the airport in Dubai on January 17, 2022, after losing a legal battle on January 16 in Australia to stay and play in the Australian Open tennis tournament over his coronavirus vaccination status.
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 20-time Grand Slam champion arrived in Melbourne nearly two weeks ago thinking he would be able to play after being granted a medical exemption to enter the country.
  • The rationale was that he had contracted Covid-19 in the past six months, but it was challenged and after a legal battle he ultimately had to leave.

Melbourne

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.