Angella Okutoyi to be feted on Mashujaa Day

Wimbledon junior doubles tennis champion Angella Okutoyi is set to be celebrated on Mashujaa Day.

Okutoyi is among 230 individuals invited by the National Heroes Council to grace the annual celebrations which will take place at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Thursday.

“It will be something special (to be celebrated as a hero) and I will feel very good and special in some way. Previously, I have just been on the television during Mashujaa Day and saw our heroes,” she told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old and her twin sister Roselida Asumwa never got to see their mother and father as she died after giving birth to them at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

The twins spent time in an orphanage in Nairobi before being raised by their grandmother Mary Ndong’a Omukuyia.

Okutoyi, who attended Loreto Convent and Mbagathi primary schools, started playing tennis at the age of four.

Coaches Joseph Karanja and Allan Atola, who is Okutoyi’s uncle, played huge roles in her tennis upbringing.

At the age of 10, Okutoyi, whose nickname is Okutush, joined the International Tennis Federation (ITF) East Africa Regional Training Centre in Burundi on a tennis scholarship.

Okutoyi defeated players older than her when she was 10 and won the Kenya Open at the age of 14 in 2018.

Okutoyi became the first Kenyan girl to win a Junior Grand Slam match in January during the Australian Open in Melbourne where she was also the first Kenyan girl to compete at a major since 1978.

She reached the third round in Australia to equal the previous best result of a Kenyan junior at a Grand Slam after Christian Vitulli advanced to the third round at the US Open Junior Tennis Championships in 2005.

Okutoyi competed in all the four prestigious junior Grand Slams – Australian Open (Melbourne), French Open (Roland Garros), Wimbledon (All England Club) and US Open (Flushing Meadows) – to become the first Kenyan to do so.

During Wimbledon junior championships in July, Okutoyi became the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title after lifting the doubles title partnering Dutch player Rose Marie Nijkamp.

Okutoyi enjoys a career-best of position 49 in the ITF junior ranking and 1,501 in Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.