Okutoyi wins ITF world junior tourney

Kenyan top seed female player Angela Okutoyi is the winner of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Tennis Tour Nairobi edition.

Okutoyi's ITF junior ranking has now moved up to position 151 after she outclassed Luca Udvardy of Hungary in two straight sets of 6-1, 6-4 in the singles final played at the Nairobi Club on Friday.

She was previously ranked at position 271.

Okutoyi said: "My mission is to be as great as I can be in this field, I chose to play tennis and so I don't take it lightly, this is my life and my everything and I know I have to make the most of it while I still can."

Okutoyi stamped her authority in the match from the first set swinging powerful serves at the 15-year-old Hungarian opponent who was clearly unable to keep up with her speed and stamina on the court.

Hungary's Udvardy currently ranked at position 192 in the ITF junior rankings challenged Okutoyi's backhand swings and stabs in the second set but the Kenyan youngster activated her forehand stabs in the last two games of that set to emerge victorious.

"Starting out the tournament, I was a bit rusty on my serves and was also not as stable as I always wish to be but in the last three matches or so I did my best to reclaim my position on the court and also keep my spirits up to get the victory I wanted.

"Winning a match is always good but it's extra special when you know you have a tough opponent who pushes you to do your best," she said.

In the doubles match, Okutoyi teamed up with Meshkatolzahra Sfi of the Islamic Republic of Iran to thrash the duo of Olga Mishenina of Russia and Maria Ustic of Great Britain in two sets of 6-1, 6-3.

Okutoyi was able to breeze through the tournament that had at least 20 countries including the host participating in the first event on Tennis Kenya's 2021 calendar.

The next two editions whose venues are still unconfirmed are scheduled for July and November respectively.

Okutoyi is now scheduled to travel to Morocco on February 8 to join the ITF high performance training centre where she will be based for the remainder of the year.

She was previously part of the training centre based in Upper Hill, Nairobi but the centre has been closed due to the effects of the pandemic.