Okutoyi: Teen sensation putting Kenyan tennis on the world map

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After impressing in Australia to rise to position 53 globally in ITF junior rankings, talented youngster sets her sights on conquering opponents in the French Open tournament, Wimbledon and the US Open tournament this year
  • On January 25, the 18-year-old trailblazer defied searing heat to post an awe-inspiring performance at the Melbourne Park in her second round match of the Australian Open Junior tournament, beating home player Larke in three sets to qualify for the third round after 2 hours and 16 minutes
  • The 18-year-old who lost her mother at birth had defied the odds to become the first Kenyan player to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament



In reaching the third round of the 2022 Australian Open Junior Tournament, Angela Okutoyi joined an exclusive club of Kenyan tennis stars who have overcome the odds and given their peers reason to believe that everything is achievable with concerted effort.

