Okutoyi storms quarter-finals in South Africa tourney

Angela Okutoyi plays a forehand shot to Nyangon Beverley of France during ITF World Tennis Tour at Nairobi Club on January 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • This is after she chalked up her second consecutive win in the ongoing International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament by beating Kazakhstan’s Zhanel Rustemova in straight sets at Coetzenburg Stadium, Stellenbosch University
  • Okutoyi (158 in ITF Junior rankings) began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win against South African Naledi Manyube (623) before registering a hard-earned 6-3, 6-4 victory over 392-ranked Rustemova
  • Czech national Smejkalova occupies position 127 globally which is Okutoyi’s career-high ranking

Kenya’s top tennis girl Angela Okutoyi is through to the quarter-final stage at the J3 Stellenbosch tournament in South Africa on Tuesday.

