Birthday girl Okutoyi shifts focus to French Open

Angela Okutoyi

Angela Okutoyi in action during a previous tournament in Ruiru, Kenya.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okutoyi, who turned 18 on Saturday, returned to the country on Saturday evening to a heroic welcome at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after her short but sweet run at the 2022 Australian Open junior championships in Melbourne
  • According to Okutoyi’s coach, Francis Rogoi her debut is just a start to having more Kenyan players in Grand Slam tournaments
  • Tennis Kenya president Kenani stressed the importance of having a high performance training centre in the country where all potential players can have access to world class facilities

Kenya’s tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi has set her sights on the French Open tournament, also known as Roland Garros. 

