Angela Okutoyi rises to new career high ranking

Angela Okutoyi

Tennis player Angela Okutoyi (center) is welcomed by family and friends at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport after she arrived from Australia on January 29, 2022.


Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Vitulli was also the last Kenyan to feature at a Grand Slam back in 2006 before Okutoyi’s debut last month. Okutoyi’s previous career-high was position 60 on January 10.
  • The 2018 Kenya Open champion is expected to be feted at Nairobi Club on Tuesday for her historic performances.

Kenyan tennis sensation Angella Okutoyi is up 18 places to a new career-high of 53 on the latest International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Rankings released on Monday.

