Angela Okutoyi rises to new career high ranking

Kenyan tennis sensation Angella Okutoyi is up 18 places to a new career-high of 53 on the latest International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Rankings released on Monday.

Okutoyi, 18, is the only player from Africa in the top 70 bracket on the ITF Junior Rankings. The only other player from Africa in the top 100 is Moroccan Aya El Aouni who slots at 74th.

These two were at the Australian Open Juniors held from January 22-29 in Melbourne where Okutoyi wrote history by registering many firsts.

The Africa Under-18 champion is the first Kenyan girl to feature at a Junior Grand Slam since Susan Wakhungu in 1978.

Okutoyi defeated Italian qualifier Federica Urgesi in the first round 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 to become the first Kenyan girl to record a Junior Grand Slam match-win.

She outwitted another qualifier, Zara Larke of Australia in round two 7-6, 5-7, 6-1 to equal the previous best result of a Kenyan junior at a Grand Slam after making it to the third round where she lost against Serbian Lola Radivojevic 6-2, 6-3.

Christian Vitulli held the best result of a Kenyan junior at a Grand Slam when he reached the third round at the US Open Junior in 2005.

Vitulli was also the last Kenyan to feature at a Grand Slam back in 2006 before Okutoyi’s debut last month. Okutoyi’s previous career-high was position 60 on January 10.