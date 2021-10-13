Okutoyi reaches semis in South African tourney

Kenya's Angella Okutoyi plays a forehand shot against Olga Mishenina of Russia during their ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors match held at Nairobi Club on January 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Seeded sixth and at position 158 on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings, Okutoyi bagged the hard-fought victory over seed four Smejkalova (127) in 7-5, 5-7, 7-5
  • Okutoyi, whose career-high ranking is 127, will meet top-seed Tatyana Nikolenko from Kazakhstan in semi-final on Thursday
  • Meanwhile in Uganda, Kenya begun the ITF/CAT East African 12 & Under Teams' competition at Lugogo Tennis Club in Kampala, Uganda with emphatic wins over the hosts and Tanzania in the girls and boys categories respectively

Kenya tennis queen Angela Okutoyi is one step away from reaching the final of J3 Stellenbosch tournament after upsetting her higher ranked opponent Amelie Smejkalova in a grueling four-hour quarter-final match at Coetzeburg in South Africa on Wednesday.

