Okutoyi reaches semis in South African tourney
Kenya tennis queen Angela Okutoyi is one step away from reaching the final of J3 Stellenbosch tournament after upsetting her higher ranked opponent Amelie Smejkalova in a grueling four-hour quarter-final match at Coetzeburg in South Africa on Wednesday.
Seeded sixth and at position 158 on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings, Okutoyi bagged the hard-fought victory over seed four Smejkalova (127) in 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.
These two had never met before.
Okutoyi set up a date with the Czech national after going past South African Naledi Manyube 6-4,6-2 and Kazakh Zhanel Rustemova 6-3,6-4 in the first two rounds.
Okutoyi, whose career-high ranking is 127, will meet top-seed Tatyana Nikolenko from Kazakhstan in semi-final on Thursday.
Should the Kenyan emerge on top, she will meet the winner between second-seeded Irina Balus from Russia and Clara Cwajgenbaum (France) in the final.
Okutoyi is competing in three tournaments in South Africa. These are J3 Stellenbosch (October 11-15), J2 Stellenbosch (October 18-22) and JA Cape Town (October 25-30).
Meanwhile in Uganda, Kenya begun the ITF/CAT East African 12 & Under Teams' competition at Lugogo Tennis Club in Kampala, Uganda with emphatic wins over the hosts and Tanzania in the girls and boys categories respectively.
Nancy Kawira dismissed Holder Afwoyoroth 6-4, 6-0, while Seline Ahoya beat Stacy Namirembe 6-0, 6-0 in singles. Kawira and Ahoya teamed up to demolish Namirembe/Claire Nalubuula in doubles.
Jeff Okuku defeated Razak Bakari 6-0, 6-1 while Ayush Bhandari dimmed Cleofam 6-0, 6-0 in singles.
Okuku's partnership with Reyan Bulsara was too strong for Cleofam and Musa Amak as they won 6-1,6-1.
Burundi hit Tanzania 3-0 in the other match in girls category.
Kenya will play Burundi in both categories on Thursday in the tournament which runs from October 13-16.