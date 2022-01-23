Kenyan Angela Okutoyi off to flying start in Australian Open
What you need to know:
- The Africa Under-18 champion, who is making her debut, swept aside her tough Italian opponent Federica Urgesi by 2-1 sets in Melbourne
- The Australian Open Junior Championships is back in 2022 after the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the challenges created by coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions into Australia
Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi is through to the second round of the Australian Open Junior championships after a bright start in the main draw of the Girls Singles on Sunday.
The Africa Under-18 champion, who is making her debut, swept aside her tough Italian opponent Federica Urgesi 6-4,6-7,6-3 in Melbourne.
The Australian Open Junior Championships is back in 2022 after the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the challenges created by coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions into Australia.
The last event in 2020 saw Andorra’s Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva and France's Harold Mayot crowned champions.
More to follow…