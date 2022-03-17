Okutoyi falters in Casablanca junior tourney

Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi received another blow to her French Open Juniors build up tournaments Wednesday, after she was eliminated in the first round of the J1 18 and Under tourney in Casablanca, Morocco.

The 18-year-old Okutoyi lost 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 to Sandugash Kenzhibayeva of Kazakhstan in her singles clay court match, thus blowing her chances of advancing.

However, she had previously won her doubles match, playing alongside Morocco’s Aya El Aouni to beat the Kazakhstan pair of Zhanel Rustemova and Erkezhan Arystanbekova in three straight sets of 6-3, 6-4, 10-5.

“Losing these matches is not the best feeling for sure but not the worst too because I am getting the experience I've always been looking for despite the losses.

“One challenge that has been consistent since I started (playing in the build-up tournaments) earlier this month is my adjustment from playing on a clay court to hard court. It’s not that big of a challenge but I have noted that my playing technique has not adjusted as quickly as it should. Now that I have pinpointed that, I hope to do better in the next tournament,” said Okutoyi during a phone interview from Morocco.

The teen tennis sensation has been unsuccessful in two tournaments so far since she embarked on the quest to improve her International Tennis Federation juniors’ ranking in February.

On March 5, she had a rough start in the 15k all women futures tournament when she lost 6-2, 6-3 to Ziva Falkaner of Slovenia. Three days later, she lost 6-3, 6-0 in the first round to Ramu Ueda of Japan at the Sierra Hotel in Sharm Elsheikh City, Egypt.

Following the losses, Okutoyi headed to Casablanca, Morocco, for the J1 tournament scheduled to run from March 14 to 19, where she has suffered the same fate.

The two-time Africa Juniors Champion will now try her luck at her next stop in the city of Marrakesh where she will be competing in the W15 Marrakesh Women’s tournament set for March 21 to 27.

In January, Okutoyi became the first Kenyan to reach the third round of any Grand Slam tournament in the Australian Open. She also became the first Kenyan woman to compete at a Grand Slam event since Susan Wakhungu who featured at Wimbledon in 1978.