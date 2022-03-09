Angela Okutoyi falls short in Egypt

Angela Okutoyi

Angela Okutoyi in action during a previous tournament in Ruiru, Kenya.

Photo credit: Pool
What you need to know:

  • She became the first Kenyan to reach the third round of any Grand Slam tournament.
  • This was a Kenyan's first appearance at any Grand slam tournament after a 16-year hiatus.
  • She was also the second Kenyan girl to feature in a Grand Slam tournament after Susan Wakhungu at Wimbledon in 1978.

Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi completed her stay in the 15k all women futures tournament with her second loss at the Sierra Hotel in Sharm Elsheikh City,  Egytp.

