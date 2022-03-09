Angela Okutoyi falls short in Egypt

Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi completed her stay in the 15k all women futures tournament with her second loss at the Sierra Hotel in Sharm Elsheikh City, Egytp.

On Wednesday, Okutoyi was eliminated from the juniors tournament after she lost 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of the second week to Ramu Ueda of Japan.

Okutoyi struggled with her serves and returns against her 23-year-old opponent, who consecutively dominated the first three games in the first set.

The two-time Africa Junior champion appeared to have a chance to redeem herself in the first set challenging her Japanese opponent’s speed and showing off her forehand swings, but it wasn’t enough.

Ueda, currently ranked at position 757 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Singles rankings, completely took center court by storm in the second set to humiliate Okutoyi 6-0.

“This was just a bad day at the office for us. But, we are using all these as exposure for Okutoyi who isn’t used to competing against some of the best female players around the world. We want her to witness the different levels of experienced players we have and pick a few tips and tricks to help her in the upcoming tournaments this year,” said Coach Francis Rogoi, during a phone interview from Egypt.

This was her second loss after she lost 6-2, 6-3 to Ziva Falkaner of Slovenia on March 5 at the same venue.

The 18-year-old had started the competition on a high beating her Latvian opponent Magarita Ignatjev 6-1, 6-4 in her first match.

Okutoyi next heads to Casablanca, Morocco for the J1 tournament scheduled to run from March 14 to 19.

Okutoyi is expected to use these competitions as a build up ahead of the French Open Juniors also known as Roland Garros, scheduled to run from May 29 to June 5 in Paris.

She currently stands at position 56 in the International Tennis Federation Junior rankings.

This will hopefully be her second Grand Slam tourney this year after her debut at the Australian Open Juniors event.

She became the first Kenyan to reach the third round of any Grand Slam tournament.

This was a Kenyan's first appearance at any Grand slam tournament after a 16-year hiatus.