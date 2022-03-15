Angela Okutoyi advances in ITF event

Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi is off to a great start in the J1 18 and under tournament in Casablanca, Morocco after her opponent Kenzy Ramy of Egypt retired hurt during their first round clash on Tuesday.

Okutoyi, who is ranked 59th in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors rankings, had won the first set 6-1 before her Egyptian opponent pulled out of the event.

This is Okutoyi’s second consistent competition after she was eliminated in the 15k all women’s tournament in Egypt last week.

Last Wednesday, Okutoyi was knocked out of the juniors tournament after she lost 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of the second week to Ramu Ueda of Japan.

She had previously started the competition on a high, beating her Latvian opponent Magarita Ignatjeva in two straight sets of 6-1, 6-4 in her first match.

Okutoyi is using the events as a build up to the French Open Juniors scheduled to run from May 29 to June 5 in Paris.

This will hopefully be her second Grand Slam tourney this year after her debut at the Australian Open Juniors event.

She became the first Kenyan to reach the third round of any Grand Slam tournament.