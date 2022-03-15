Angela Okutoyi advances in ITF event

CS Amina Mohamed and Angela Okutoyi

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb Amina Mohamed (left) gifts tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi, on February 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okutoyi is using the events as a build up to the French Open Juniors scheduled to run from May 29 to June 5 in Paris.
  • This will hopefully be her second Grand Slam tourney this year after her debut at the Australian Open Juniors event.

Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi is off to a great start in the J1 18 and under tournament in Casablanca, Morocco after her opponent Kenzy Ramy of Egypt retired hurt during their first round clash on Tuesday.

