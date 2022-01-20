Murray dumped out of Australian Open

Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he plays against Japan's Taro Daniel

Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he plays against Japan's Taro Daniel during their men's singles match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Paul Crock | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 120th-ranked Daniel ambushed the former world number one 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in 2hr 48min on John Cain Arena to reach the third round of a major for the first time
  • Daniel will now face either Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner or American Steve Johnson
  • Murray, ranked 113 and playing as a tournament wild card, didn't stick around afterwards and walked quickly from the court, showing great disappointment at his lost opportunity

Melbourne

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.