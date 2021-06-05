Andrew Mudibo elected Africa Table Tennis Federation vice president

Andrew Mudibo

Kenya Table Tennis Association President Andrew Mudibo. He has been elected Africa Table Tennis Federation vice president in charge of development.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The continental federation's President Khaled El- Salhy of Egypt was also re-elected unopposed for another term.

Kenya Table Tennis Association President Andrew Mudibo has been elected Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) vice president in charge of development.

