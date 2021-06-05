Andrew Mudibo elected Africa Table Tennis Federation vice president

Kenya Table Tennis Association President Andrew Mudibo has been elected Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) vice president in charge of development.

Mudibo was elected unopposed during the ATTF Annual General Meeting which was held virtually on Saturday due to the Covid-19 pandemic,

The continental federation's President Khaled El- Salhy of Egypt was also re-elected unopposed for another term.

"Mudibo's election as the vice president in charge of development is a blessing for the African continent as we shall be able to benefit from his wide experience and growth of the sport,” said El-Salhy on Saturday.

Mudibo is also a board of director of the International Table Tennis Federation. He is credited for the development of the sport in Kenya.

Elected officials of Africa Table Tennis Federation