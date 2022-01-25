Ailing Nadal survives Shapovalov thriller to reach semis

Rafael Nadal

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2022.
 

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Spaniard broke in Shapovalov's opening service game and held on to take the victory. 
  • The feisty Canadian slammed his racquet into the court in anger at losing the epic battle.  
  • There was a testy exchange early in the second set with Shapovalov heard to accuse chair umpire Carlos Bernardes of being "corrupt."

Melbourne, Australia 

