After Australian furore, Djokovic starts his season in Dubai

Novak Djokovic

Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic is seen during a training session ahead of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on February 20, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Karim Sahib| AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Djokovic lost the argument and his chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title. Instead, Rafael Nadal took the title and sole ownership of the record.
  • Djokovic is able to play in Dubai as a coronavirus vaccine is not a requirement to enter the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.