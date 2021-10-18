Team Kenya return from African swimming championship

Team Kenya swimming

From left: Team Kenya swimmers Stephen Ndegwa, Jabali Chemirmir, Tabuka Bifwoli and Lubaina Mohammed arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on October 18, 2021. 

Photo credit: Geoffrey Anene | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Stephen Ndegwa won Kenya’s only medal after finishing third in 100 Butterfly Men & Under in 56.60 seconds on October 12
  • Other Kenya swimmers were Tabuka Bifwoli and Jabali Chemirir along with the only lady flag-bearer Lubaina Islam Ali
  • Bifwoli was elated with his performance after improving his best time in 50 Backstroke Men 18 & Under by over one second on the first day of the biennial competition


Kenya swimming team have returned home from Ghana where four swimmers finished the 14th Cana African Swimming & Open Water Championship in position nine out of 20 countries that competed in Accra from October 11-17.

