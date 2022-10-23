Youth form backbone of strong team

The biggest clubs in the world tend to have well-structured academies, because a stable youth system ensures a club’s longevity.

The structure of the youth team, and how it operates, is what makes it successful. Without a shadow of a doubt, a successful youth academy makes a successful football team.

The youth academy is in partnership with schools in the region such as former national under-16 school games champions Serani High School.

The Bandari youth system stands out as one of the best in the country. The youth side has been a consistent feeder to Bandari FC and this has enabled the team perform well in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Investment in the youth has always been a priority at Bandari. The entire board of Bandari; with blessings of the sponsors, the Kenya Ports Authority, has endeavoured to strengthen the youth system which is the main feeder to the senior team, as well as supplying talent to the local and international football market.

This will not only promote football talent from the Coast, but will ensure that sporting activities become a income generating activity.

Formed in 2014

The youth system was started in 2014, since then top players have emerged from it like Abdallah Hassan, Dennis Magige, and Wilberforce Lugogo.

Apart from feeding the senior team, the academy has been dominant in the Mombasa Premier League in which it has clinched the title seven times.

At the youth academy, everyone involved pulls their weight to achieve set goals. From the coaching unit to backroom staff at the academy.

Their main focus is to build players that are not only physically fit, but also mentally alert.

As the Bandari Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor said: “The main agenda of the youth team is to make winners both on the pitch and psychologically.

“We want to instill the Bandari culture at a young age because winning on the pitch is highly dependent on the players’ mental state. A strong mind makes it easy to win on the pitch.”