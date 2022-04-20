Youth camps veritable talent breeding sites

For the past one-and-a-half weeks, Athletics Kenya has been on a countrywide tour of 26 training camps to assess the progress of various junior athletes preparing for international assignments this year.

The camps could not have come at a better time considering the extended school holidays that began mid-March and are expected to end next week.

During our visits to the camp, we have been inspired by the diligence and self-discipline applied by these young ones to their training, under the guidance of their coaches.

It has not been only about matters athletics, but also inculcating life values to ensure we nurture men and women who will elevate their local communities and the Kenyan society to a higher level.

Our desire has been that these youngsters will return to their parents and teachers as better people than the ones who got into their respective camps on April 5.

I know some parents were hesitant to release their children to these camps considering they may have also wanted to spend some quality time with them during the holidays, and for the juniors to assist in household chores.

We apologise for the inconvenience but assure you the camps were not in vain. We are prayerful and hopeful that from these camps will emerge world beaters in athletics who will bring glory, first and foremost, to their families as well as the nation at large.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, as such, these camps are just but the first step towards deliberate nurturing of talents.

We thank the government, through the Ministry of Sports, for seeing sense and supporting us with resources to keep these camps running.

It is our desire to see more of such initiatives… to ensure that the youth are kept away from social vices and bad company during school holidays and are instead spending time refining themselves into fine men and women.