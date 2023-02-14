Youngster Hamza makes statement at Rally Sweden

Finishing a World Rally Championship (WRC) race is no mean achievement, but beating 10 other drivers is a bonus bigger than a podium finish for any driver from an area outside the spiritual home of rallying — Europe.

Speedster Hamza Anwar, made a big statement when he achieved the feat at the recently concluded Junior World Rally Championship Rally Sweden. The youngster took over the mantle from Kimathi, who made his debut at Rally Sweden last season.

Both drivers are part of the FIA Rally Star Programme which is designed by the Federation Internationale Du ‘I Automobile (FIA) to spread rallying in different parts of the world while offering talented drivers who lack financial muscle a platform to excel in rallying.

Anwar grew up in Rochdale, Manchester, United Kingdom, before returning to Kenya where his father, Asad Anwar, and uncle veteran Azar Anwar were making a name for themselves for over two decades.

Azar won the national and the Africa Championship Safari Rally titles.

Hamza had never driven in snow or even in Europe because he returned home at a young age. He only had a one-day crash programme in Gelio, Norway before heading to Umea for the Junior WRC Rally Sweden.

The training appears to have done magic for the 24-year-old.

His performance confirmed that given a chance, Kenyans are as good as they come. Hamza naturally took to rally by influence, but he started from scratch and climbed to where he is today.

Hamza is staring at a very competitive and busy season, combining the Junior WRC with the African Rally Championship and selected Kenya National Rally Championship events.

Definitely, the return of the Safari Rally to the WRC calendar is bearing fruit. One of the WRC’s main goals is to identify and nurture drivers to test themselves at the highest level of competition.

From here, they can expose and sell themselves to the highest bidder in want of their services.

Hamza is not the last Kenyan enlisted in the FIA Rally Star Programme. Another driver will be given a chance in the 2024 WRC season. It is a continuous process.

The FIA Rally Star programme has been going by different names since inception over a decade ago, but it never helped motorsport develop in Africa until after the return of the Safari Rally back in the WRC two years ago. It is a legacy project of the WRC Safari.

Rallying was on its deathbed in Kenya before the return of the Safari in the WRC.

Competitors passed time in local events, and never bothered to venturing in the continental circuit which is now dominated by Kenyans.

Carl Tundo won the African Rally Championship title in 2021 — in the first year of Safari’s return in the WRC as well as the national championship.

Karan Patel won the national title last year and wound up second in thecontinental contest.