Young stars stirring fresh interest in sporting activities 

McRae Kimathi

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi bump elbows during the flag off ceremony for the World Rally Championship on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi County officials must realise that they have a crucial role to play. They city managers need to know the importance of sports in the growth of the county’s economy.
  • Cities round the world fight hard fto be given the rights to host international event. Olympic Games, for instance, are named after the host city, and with it comes a lot of benefits.

Kenya witnessed Ferdinard Omanyala, the newest athletics 100 metres sensation of the season, being unveiled last Saturday during the second Kip Keino Classic World Athletics Continental Tour.

