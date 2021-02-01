Young players have made Coast region proud indeed  

As sports lovers from the Coast region and Bandari Football Club in particular, we are very privileged to usher in a new chapter in the sporting calendar at our club after several years of waiting.

Let’s take stock of some of the achievements from the Coastal sporting fraternity football wise and the many years our region has been at the top of youth football activities vide dominating youth tournaments and national secondary school games.

Recently, Serani Boys High School under the tutelage of Principal Abbas Ulaya made history by becoming the first school from the Coast to lift the coveted National Copa Coca Cola Under 16 trophy thus earning the onus to represent Kenya in the Africa Copa Coca Cola tournament that was held at the Mpesa Foundation Academy in Thika.

That this team which took bronze at the continental extravaganza had all but two of the players featuring for Bandari youth was a clear pointer that there is great need for the dockers to start engaging in serious sports business by developing these talents for the future.

Develop talent

This championship encouraged children to benchmark their performance against themselves, rather than someone else and give them the opportunity to try as many things as possible.

It is for this reason that I appeal to the Bandari management to spread their tentacles and partner with like- minded coaches from schools within the Coast like Ken Sitati and Sammy Segero, who led St Georges High School to the finals of Chapa Dimba regional finals held at Bomu Stadium last December, Mwachaunga from Shimba Hills High School,George Ojwaya of Waa Girls High School, Babu Hija from Kaya Tiwi Secondary School and Joseph Oyoo of Mombasa Olympic to help them discover other hidden talents in the region and nuture the players.

It is also gratifying to note that the new Bandari head coach, Cassa Mbungo, is working towards developing a youth programme to not only help the club have a wide range of players to choose from but that will also save the club the costs of buying players.

ponyango@ke.nationmedia.com