Young drivers Hamza, McRae light up Kenyan rallying scene

Hamza Anwar (second left) with his navigator Riaz Ismail with their trophies at the finish ramp of the Equator Rally in Naivasha on Sunday. The officials are (from left) Surinder Thatthi, Jas Rai and Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Simon Kachapin. Hamza, 22, was the youngest driver in the rally and finished fifth overall.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Nearly 20 graduates from the Abdul Sidi Rally Advisor (ASRA) took part in the Equator Rally,
  • Riyaz Ismail was the best placed navigator in the fifth place with Hamza Anwar.
  • Tuta Mionki was the best placed female navigator in the 11th place with Nzioka Waita. McRae Kimathi was the best placed driver in the eighth place. Others included Steve Mwangi and Denis Mwenda (10th), Evans Kavisi and Absolom Aswani (13th) and Eric Bengi (15th). Linet Ayuko retired.

Young drivers played a significant role in the just concluded Equator Rally, a round of the 2021 African Rally Championship.  

