Writing was on the wall for disbanded federation

“Mene, mene tekel, parsin….”I don’t know how well versed Nick Mwendwa is in the scriptures but I would like to draw his attention to these words found in chapter five of the book of Daniel.

According to the scriptures, King Belshazzar, who had succeeded his father Nebuchadnezzar committed sacrilege in the eyes of the Lord. One day at a banquet a disembodied hand appeared and wrote those words.

The meaning was that God had rejected the king and it is from this that we get the phrase the writing is on the wall. For Mwendwa the writing was on the wall a long time ago but just because of being stiff necked he refused to read the signs of the times.

Going to social media and listening to Kenyans talk, it is obvious that many are standing with the decision by Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohamed’s decision to send the kit and caboodle at Kandanda House packing and forming a caretaker committee to run our football.

That Mwendwa had brought our game into disrepute is in no doubt. Just to remind Mwendwa, can you tell us good sir, where the money sent to you to buy an OB van went?

Can you with a clean conscience stand in the agora and tell Kenyans that you have given them the best service?

It is amazing that Mwendwa saw the Football Kenya Federation not as a national body but a personal tool which he could do whatever he wanted with.

How do you describe the hairbrained scheme to lock out journalists he perceived to be opposed to him from covering football matches?

Does Mwendwa know that some of the people he was locking out of the stadia depended solely on their work of reporting football matches to put bread on the table?

As someone said on Facebook, Karma is a Formula One driver and it dealt very fast with Mwendwa and his overflowing hubris.

I sat back and laughed out loud (or LOL as social media people say it) when I saw Mwendwa throwing juvenile tantrums after Madam Amina sent him home.

You can yell from the top of your shrill voice how you do not recognize the caretaker committee but the good thing is that the minister does need your acceptance or rejection of the committee in sending you home Bwana Mwendwa.

I see you are back to your default mode of bandying around the name of Fifa and how we stand banned because of the action the government has taken.

My response? Bring it on! I know a Fifa ban might entail our national teams and clubs being locked out of international competitions.

But that is a small price to pay if at the end of it all we put our footballing house in order.

Madam Amina will go in to the annals of history as a lady who rose up to the occasion and salvaged Kenyan football from the dogs where it had gone.