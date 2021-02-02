WRC Safari Rally shakedown set for June 23 on Naivasha route 

The 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally will kick off with a shakedown at the Ndulele Conservancy off Moi Road in Naivasha June 23, followed by the official reconnaissance of the route in standard cars the next day.

The rally proper will begin at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre on June 25.

There will be 19 competitive stages in the rally. Anwar Sidi, the Media Safety and Route Coordinator for the WRC Safari Rally, gave details about the stages that will mainly be in Naivasha.

“Apart from the Super Spectator Stage at Kasarani and the last stage at Malewa, all the other eight stages will be done twice on each of the three days of the competition.

The longest spectator stage will be the Kedong Section which will be 32kms while the SSS at Kasarani will 4.5kms,’’ said Sidi while talking to Nation Sport.

The stages are Friday: Chui Lodge 13km, Kedong 32km, Oserian 18km. Saturday: Elementaita 15km, Soysambu 20km, Sleeping Warrior 30km. Sunday: Loldia 11km, Hellsgate 10km, Malewa 9km. While all the stages will be done twice, Malewa will be done once on Sunday.

* * * *

Lynn Tundo is the new Managing Director of East African Safari Classic Rally. The Nakuru-based rally enthusiast was appointed by the latest owner of the marathon event after It changed ownership last week.

Minti Motorsport UK is the new owner of the East African Safari Classic Rally. The company is based in England.

“I’m excited to be appointed the Managing Director of East African Safari Classic Rally. I wish to work with the rest of the team to make sure the event gathers its old memories from drivers across the globe,” said Lynn told Nation Sport.

Minti Motorsports is a family-run company owned by Jeet Ghose, son of rally legend Joey Ghose, according to a press release.

Jeet’s father, Joey Ghose, a well-known former Kenya National Rally Championship contender and established Safari Rally driver, said he was excited about the latest move.

“We hope to take to it back to its old glory and fun. It is a well-known world famous round of endurance rally that that is admired by many,’’ Joey told Nation Sport from his home in Oman.

The previous owners, London-based Raju Kishnani shared the ownership of the East African Safari Classic with J.S. Vohra until the latter died in a tragic accident while going to watch the Classic rally couple of years ago.

“The rally was the best thing I ever bought. However, I lost interest after the accident with JS. I wish the new owners all the success,” Kishnani told Nation Sport from London.

Did you know that….

What is a shakedown? It is a full speed test before the start. Drivers have a feel of the surface and character of the stage. Drivers then adjust their cars for maximum performance.

Abdulsidi2@gmail.com