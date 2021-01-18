WRC Safari Rally organisers to test the waters at Equator Rally

This year’s Equator Rally will be used as a testing ground for Kenya’s premier round of the 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally to be held in June.

The April 25-25 event, which will be making a return, will form part of the 2021 African Rally Championship (ARC) series. Some of the rally’s stages around Naivasha will be used during the WRC Safari Rally.

The ceremonial start of the Equator Rally will be at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre and then a thrilling “Spectator Special Stage” (SSS) at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi.

The cars will then head to Naivasha for what is expected to be on extremely varied terrain.

There will be a “Shakedown” at Loldia with a breathtaking backdrop off Moi North Road, for spectacular spectating.

And other special stages include Chui Lodge, Kedong’, Oserian, Elementaita, Soysambu, Sleeping Warrior, Malewa and Hell’s Gate. These are on average between 8.5 kilometres to 33km long.

The WRC Safari Rally will be centred in Naivasha town which is 76km west of Nairobi and inside the Great Rift Valley. A Service Park will house all Safari infrastructure and facilities.

Equator Rally was previously the official ARC round for Kenya on the ARC continental rally series prior to the dropping of the Safari Rally from WRC in 2003.

With Safari’s elevation, Equator regains its original status after being defunct for 19 years. It will also count towards the third round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

***

The new Training Rally Championship events will allow Division One drivers from the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) to take part in the competition but will not be classified in the results.

The Sikh Union Club event will also allow senior drivers to test their cars prior to the next round of the KNRC though they will also not be included in the final results.

Competitors aspiring to become rally drivers are invited to start learning more about the competition.

***

Kart racing or karting is a variant of motorsport road racing with open-wheel, four-wheeled vehicles known as go-karts or shifter karts. They are usually raced on scaled-down circuits, although some professional kart races are also held on full-size motorsport circuits.

***

Did you know that…

The 2021 Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) WRC is the 49th season of the World Rally Championship, an auto racing competition recognised by FIA as the highest class of international rallying.

The fastest stage time in the history of the WRC was set by Stig Blomqvist and Björn Cederberg in the 1983 Rally Argentina. They averaged 117.77mph.

Abdulsidi2@gmail.com