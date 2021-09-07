WRC plot thickens despite Rally Japan cancellation

Despite hosting successful Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics games, Japan, still wary of the Covid-19 pandemic has cancelled the FORUM8 Rally Japan.

The event was due to return as WRC round for the first time since 2010.

In a statement yesterday, Rally Japan 2021 executive committee said that despite all parties’ efforts to hold the event as planned, Covid-19 continued to affect the country and its population.

“Considering the characteristics of the WRC competition, which is held on public roads with the imperative co-operation of all in the local community, and the fact that in Japan the Covid-19 emergency cases continue to increase daily and alleviation of the situation remains unpredictable, together, we were left with only one choice which was to, unfortunately, call off the 2021 WRC Rally Japan,” the statement read.

“We take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation for the indispensable support and understanding of all, and would like to direct our sincere gratitude to all the fans and stakeholders who have been looking forward to this first WRC Rally Japan, after 11 years.

This is another big blow to the 2021 FIA WRC but a replacement for Japan is expected to be made in the coming days. Japan was to be the season-ending rally in November.

So attention now turns to EKO Acropolis Rally Greece from tomorrow, a rally with a strong foundation and impressive history since the first edition in 1951.

The Acropolis has been organised since 1951 and elements of the event have changed little in the ensuing 70 years. One of the biggest impacts on the route has come through the loss of roads and stages being covered in asphalt.

While Safari champion Sebastien Ogier looks likely to retain his world title, a lot is expected in Greece, and the man to watch is Thierry Neuville.

He was victorious in his home event, the Renties Ypres Rally Belgium last month, a result that gave Hyundai, a much-deserved top finish since Neuville’s unexpected retirement when he appeared heading to the homestretch first in the Safari.

Hyundai is still struggling to find winning ways of the coveted driver's crown despite dominating the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) manufacturers' platform for several years.

Neuville steered his Hyundai i20 in the Belgium rally, never before a host of the high profile WRC since its inception in 1965 until last weekend, when it finally earned the onus of joining the WRC family.

For the first time since Arctic Rally Finland in February, Hyundai outscored its rival Toyota, as Neuville cut into Sébastien Ogier’s lead at the top of the table.

The results now put Neuville as a contender for the drivers' title with 124 points in third and level with Toyota's Elyfn Evans with four rounds to go in the 2021 WRC championship.

Ogier of Toyota still leads the series with 162 points.

Teenage Kale Rovanpera of Finland is a strong fourth following his podium finish in Belgium and hot on the heels of his WRC maiden victory in Estonia last month in a Toyota Yaris with 99 points, ahead Estonia’s Ott Tanak (87) and Katsuta (66). Craig Breen has 60 points.

This was Rovanpera’s and co-driver Jonne Halttunen’s first WRC victory. He becomes the youngest driver, at 20 years of age, to win a round of the WRC, a record that was previously held by Toyota Team Principal, Jari-Matti Latvala.

Neuville's team-mate Breen who finished second approached the job at hand tactically to ensure that he reaped maximum points in weeks following a similar position in Estonia.

Hyundai’s only cloud through a sunny week in Belgium was a puncture for Tänak, which shoved the Estonian off the provisional podium and left him a distant sixth.