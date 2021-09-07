WRC plot thickens despite Rally Japan cancellation

Sebastien Ogier (left) and his navigator Julien Ingrassia celebrate their win during the award ceremony of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 27, 2021

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Hyundai’s only cloud through a sunny week in Belgium was a puncture for Tänak, which shoved the Estonian off the provisional podium and left him a distant sixth.
  • What about Toyota? Despite not performing as expected in Belgium, Toyota is still leading the manufacturer's table with 315 points as surging Hyundai have 256 followed by Ford Msport (125).

Despite hosting successful Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics games, Japan, still wary of the Covid-19 pandemic has cancelled the FORUM8 Rally Japan.

