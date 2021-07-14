World Motor Sports Council ratifies 2022 WRC Safari Rally 

Good tidings continue for the Safari Rally after being confirmed in the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship calendar alongside nine other races during last week’s FIA World Motor Sports Council meeting in Monaco.

The Council will give new dates for all the rallies apart from the season-opening round Rallye Monte Carlo on January 20-23 followed by Rally Sweden on February 24-27.

Apart from Kenya, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Estonia, and Greece have also been approved with the remaining four slots expected to be filled in the coming days. Rally Sweden, which will be based in Umeå for the first time, will end on February 27.

Meanwhile, the WRC circus moves to the Baltic for the Rally Estonia this weekend.

This is one of the fastest WRC events with jumps, straights, and a mixture of adrenaline-pumping straight gravel stages. Safari Rally champion Sebastien Ogier is looking forward to his third straight WRC victory this year.

Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Jari-Matti Latvala is confident that his team will replicate the results of the Safari where Toyota scored 1-2 through Ogier and Katsuta Takamoto to extend their drivers' and manufacturers’ lead.

The driver to watch, though, will be Hyundai’s Estonian ace Ott Tanak. In the last Rally Estonia, Tanak won the title, beating teammate Breen Craig to second place.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä led for one stage before dropping time with a puncture and finished fifthbehind team-mates Ogier and Elfyn Evans.

Last year, Toyota drivers were not 100 percent satisfied with the car in Estonia.

“There were more technical places on the route for last year’s event – more than had been expected. They were used to bring down the speeds." said Latvala.

“Last year was a surprise for us, we didn’t expect that. We tested a lot on the fast roads and this meant some of those smaller roads were difficult and we were not at the level we were supposed to be.”

This time around Toyota has taken a more balanced approach to its Estonia tests, with data gathered from smaller, more technical roads as well as the fast sections.

“We feel we have made good steps with the car,” said Latvala. “The drivers seem happy after the test and this is good for confidence ahead of the event. I hope we have fixed everything from last year and we can go over there and challenge.”

In another development, the Ford Puma Hybrid car is finally on the road, ready for the Hybrid era next year.After watching hours of testing footage on the internet, to finally see one of these cars ready for action is something special.

The car was tested at Goodwood - a motorsport Mecca . This is where modernity meets the past with rallying very close to its heart.

The Duke of Richmond contacted rallying legend Finland’s Hannu Mikkola and asked him to design a rally stage through the woods at the top of a hill.

Horribly slippery because of its chalk base, the world’s finest drivers usually travel to Goodwood in West Sussex expecting an easy ride only to find one of the most challenging and technical stretches of road running between the trees.