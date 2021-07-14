World Motor Sports Council ratifies 2022 WRC Safari Rally 

Sebastien Ogier (left) and his navigator Julien Ingrassia celebrate their win during the award ceremony of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 27,2021

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Apart from Kenya, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Estonia, and Greece have also been approved with the remaining four slots expected to be filled in the coming days.
  • Rally Sweden, which will be based in Umeå for the first time, will end on February 27.

Good tidings continue for the Safari Rally after being confirmed in the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship calendar alongside nine other races during last week’s FIA World Motor Sports Council meeting in Monaco.

