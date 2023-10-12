World conquering Kiptum holds another secret to his success

This past Sunday was an unforgettable day for every Kenyan and athletics enthusiast across the world. It was a day when a new jewel announced himself on the scene with a scintillating run at the Chicago Marathon.

Kelvin Kiptum is a name on the lips of every one of us who tuned in to watch the race as he clocked a new world record for the men’s marathon. It was an awe inspiring run as he obliterated the challenging course in what was his third career 42km race.

Nonetheless, when all is said and done, there are many lessons we can draw from this young man.

Smashing the world record for the 42km race is not a walk in the park.

Indeed, there are various ingredients that must be present to cook a “delicious dish” in the form of a world record. In Kiptum’s case, one of the things I learned from his life and the road to glory, is the importance of family as a support system.

His father, Samson Cheruiyot, spoke of his pride in seeing his son stick to the values he imparted on him since birth up to the point that he conceived a new world record for the men’s marathon. It was an eye-opener that every sportsperson needs to have a tight-knit bond with their families.

It was interesting to hear how the father has supported his son’s athletics career through the years by taking him to training and furnishing him with the resources he needs.

Kiptum’s wife, Asenath Rotich, equally came in for praise from family members for the way she has been this young man’s pillar to lean on.

Indeed, families are always our first port of call in pursuit of our life ambitions. As a sportsperson, your parents, siblings, and better half will always be by your side in turbulent times even as other people desert you.

They see you at your most vulnerable, are understanding, and will uplift you when you feel the end is nigh. Charity begins at home; when you have a solid support system at home, you will be able to forge other useful networks in your career as well. The tight bond between Kiptum and his family that I witnessed during his homecoming on Tuesday shows that at the end of the day, family is all we have.