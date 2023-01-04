World Athletics boss’ visit to Kenya timely

Barely four days into the New Year and things are moving in Kenyan athletics at a frenetic pace.

What better way to begin the year than with a visit to the country by World Athletics President Seb Coe who is set to meet top officials in the country, including Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

His visit is timely and a boost in the arm as we prepare for another busy year of athletics action, which include the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, and the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

As Athletics Kenya (AK), as well as enthusiasts of the sport, we are honoured that he chose to kick off 2023 with a visit to the cradle of middle and long distance running in the world.

As a Kenyan, it fills me with pride that he chose Kenya as his holiday destination; indeed, it is bound to be a trip filled with memorable moments for the president as well as the athletics fraternity.

As the popular saying, “micasa su casa” (my home is your home), Kenya is like a second home to Lord Coe, having been to the country multiple times.

He is an avowed fan of Kenyan athletics and has severally spoke of his admiration for sons and daughters of the country, such as Kipchoge Keino, Eliud Kipchoge and David Rudisha, among others.

It is a crowded in-tray for Kenyan athletics and Coe’s visit to the country is perfect timing even as we continue with the cross country season before we embark on the track and field activities.

As a Kenyan athlete, the WA president’s decision to spend his working holiday in the country should be a pointer to the central place we hold in the global athletics scene.

We look forward to the deliberations between Coe and various stakeholders and are confident the fruits of such will be sweet to savour.

There are pertinent issues affecting the sport in the country and Coe’s arrival provides an opportunity to make headway on the same through concerted efforts.

It is no secret that doping continues to rear its ugly head as more Kenyan athletes continue to be found guilty of engaging in various offences.

As we intensify efforts to clamp down on this vice, the president’s visit is enough impetus for us to surge forward, assured of WA’s support on the same.

Once again, a warm welcome to Seb Coe to Kenya. As we the locals love to say, ‘Filanga free’ (feel free) and ‘furahia maisha’ (enjoy life).